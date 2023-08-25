Pueblo police are on the hunt for a motorcyclist that struck a cyclist while riding illegaly late last month, resulting in severe injuries before leaving the scene.
On July 25, at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a traffic accident in the area of West Pueblo Boulevard and Acero Avenue that involved an off-road motorcycle and a bicycle. After the collision, the motorcyclist fled the scene, leaving the motorcycle behind.
The incident occurred when both parties were traveling on the shoulder of the road in opposite directions, striking each other and resulting in serious injuries for the bicyclist. While the shoulder of the road can be used for bicycles, it can not legally be used for off-road motorcycles.
The police department has since released images of the motorcycle in hopes that the public can help them track down the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-542-7867.
