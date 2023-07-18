Local news source NBC San Diego reports that a mountain biker died shortly after helping to assist four dehydrated hikers in the Jacumba area, near San Diego, on Saturday afternoon.
The 24-year-old biker was on a ride with friends when he stopped to help hikers that had no food or water in extreme 106-degree heat. While returning to a meeting point with another biking friend – via trail according to a report from The Hill, the mountain biker collapsed multiple times and became non-responsive. He was later pronounced dead while getting treatment from medical personnel.
Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire officials posted about the incident on Facebook, noting that a total of seven patients were evaluated in the area, with six being released and one in critical condition.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
As temperatures continue to climb around the American West, this tragic incident serves as a reminder to always be prepared with extra food and fluids, also opting to avoid exertion during the hottest times of the day.
It's worth noting that it's important to make sure electrolytes are getting replenished by not drinking only water. This can be a common pitfall, with plain water not working to replenish essential minerals that are lost through sweat.
One Colorado company that offers an entire product line that helps to ensure the liquid you're consuming is giving you more than just water is Tailwind Nutrition. While this company offers larger bags of their product, they also offer single-serving packets that can be mixed into water collected in the backcountry.
