Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a mountain lion that was suspected of grabbing a dog at a park last Friday.
According to CPW, the lion reportedly grabbed the dog at Yamaguchi Park in Pagosa Springs. Fortunately, the dog was able to escape, and survived. The lion was seen again later that week, beneath the porch of a home near the park.
This lion was suspected of grabbing a dog at Yamaguchi Park earlier in the week (the dog survived), and then was seen again under a porch at a neighboring home. pic.twitter.com/UbWbS0adrH— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) July 3, 2023
Due to the risk to human safety, the lion was tranquilized with a dart gun and given a health assessment. Crews also tagged its ear.
The lion was tranquilized with a dart gun and underwent a health assessment. It was then issued two ear tags.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) July 3, 2023
It was then loaded into a trap and given a reversal drug to counteract the tranquilizer. pic.twitter.com/T1Ivq1J6tA
"The lion was released back into the wild deep in the national forest where it will have suitable habitat and plenty of prey. At the release site, it ran off and was all well. We sincerely hope we never encounter this lion again and it lives a good life far far from people," CPW said.
Check out videos and photos of the release below:
Last Friday, we relocated a nuisance mountain lion away from Pagosa Springs.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) July 3, 2023
District Wildlife Manager Nate Martinez had encountered this lion multiple times in a few days for different incidents. pic.twitter.com/6IBAoWior0
The lion was released back into the wild deep in the national forest where it will have suitable habitat and plenty of prey. At the release site, it ran off and was all well.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) July 3, 2023
We sincerely hope we never encounter this lion again and it lives a good life far far from people. pic.twitter.com/jcud4ighvN
"Mountain lions and bears are managed on a two-strike policy in Colorado. This lion was relocated because it was getting too habituated to being in town in public spaces that could present a danger to human safety," CPW said.
When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Dog: "I'm bad."
Lion: "Mess around, find out."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.