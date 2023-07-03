Crouching Mountain Lion

Photo Credit: joesephfotos. File photo. (iStock)

 joesephfotos

Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a mountain lion that was suspected of grabbing a dog at a park last Friday. 

According to CPW, the lion reportedly grabbed the dog at Yamaguchi Park in Pagosa Springs. Fortunately, the dog was able to escape, and survived. The lion was seen again later that week, beneath the porch of a home near the park. 

Due to the risk to human safety, the lion was tranquilized with a dart gun and given a health assessment. Crews also tagged its ear. 

"The lion was released back into the wild deep in the national forest where it will have suitable habitat and plenty of prey. At the release site, it ran off and was all well. We sincerely hope we never encounter this lion again and it lives a good life far far from people," CPW said. 

Check out videos and photos of the release below: 

"Mountain lions and bears are managed on a two-strike policy in Colorado. This lion was relocated because it was getting too habituated to being in town in public spaces that could present a danger to human safety," CPW said.

When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside. 

(1) comment

webheadwilks
webheadwilks

Dog: "I'm bad."

Lion: "Mess around, find out."

