According to the National Weather Service, Leadville broke a rainfall record set in 1986 on August 1, getting the most rainfall ever recorded during a single calendar day.
On August 1, 1.85 inches of rain (and some hail) fell on the high-elevation mountain town that sits at 10,158-feet above sea-level. This crushed the previous record of 1.7 inches, set in February of 1986. It's also worth noting that most of that rain fell at night, showing off how intense the rainfall was as it occurred during a relatively short time frame of the 24-hour period.
The Leadville rain was part of a larger storm system that caused flooding in many parts of Colorado. Some spots got even more rain, with Meeker reporting 4.6 inches between 1 p.m. on August 1 and 1 a.m. on August 2.
