Outdoor recreation enthusiasts will be excited to hear about the Merrell 'Good Things Come to Those Who Hike' event, set to take place on June 24 at Idaho Springs' Echo Mountain and benefitting non-profit Leave No Trace.
"Merrell is looking to share the simple power of being outdoors with everyone. We would like to welcome you to our outdoor event with the theme “Good Things Come to Those Who Hike”. This event is perfect for hiking enthusiasts and anyone who loves spending time in nature," reads a message from Merrell on the event page.
The event will feature hiking on trails that cater to all fitness levels, with guides available and Merrell shoes to demo throughout the day. There will also be yoga, forest bathing, a succulent planting station, a climbing wall, live bluegrass music, and more.
Lunch will be provided on-site in addition to snacks from Clif Bar and beer from Sierra Nevada. Expect plenty of giveaways, too.
At a cost of $10 – with ticket sales to be donated to Leave No Trace – and running from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., this event is sure to be a fun experience for outdoor recreators of all ages.
Find more info here.
Merrell, the company hosting the event, produces outdoor recreation gear and is best known for their shoes. Leave No Trace, the non-profit set to benefit, provides information to the public related to protecting and preserving outdoor spaces. Find the seven principles of Leave No Trace here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.