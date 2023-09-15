On Thursday afternoon, a mudslide came down on Colorado Highway 125 in Grand County, blocking the road between Forest Service Road 124 and US 40. As a result, the road was closed in both directions.
This section of road travels north out of Granby, and as of 10 a.m. on Friday, the stretch of highway remained closed.
Heavy rain that fell in the area yesterday was a factor in the mudslide and debris flow. Images from the scene show water, branches, and mud on the route to the point where the pavement can't be seen.
It's unclear exactly when this road is expected to reopen.
The closure adds about 30 miles of travel and 30 minutes of travel time to the route between Granby and Walden via a detour.
Find updates to this situation on the Colorado Department of Transportation travel status map.
