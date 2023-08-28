A Monday episode of the Crime Stories with Nancy Grace podcast covered the topic of a missing persons case involving two Colorado women, Melissa Whitsitt, 34, and Svetlana Ustimenko, 55. While these women have ties to the same Colorado county, authorities have noted that they do not believe the cases are connected.
As these investigations start to gain more national coverage, hopefully information is discovered that leads to getting these women home safely.
The full Crime Stories with Nancy Grace episode can be listened to below, but here are a few of the basics from the case.
Svetlana Ustimenko: Svetlana, 55 and of Florida, was discovered to be missing after failing to return her rental car from the Fraser-area Deadhorse Trailhead. An extensive search has since been conducted, starting on August 11, but was called off after no clues of her whereabouts were found. Authorities ultimately stated that they don't believe Svetlana is in their primary area of searching.
Melissa Whitsitt: Melissa, a 34-year-old employee at a Winter Park Resort restaurant, was last seen on August 13. According to information provided by her parents, she is known to have boarded a bus to Denver, with her phone being used by an unknown male shortly after that. Following her disappearance, her parents traveled to Denver to help with the search and have since been critical of what they describe as a lack of police response.
Anyone with information about Whitsitt's disappearance is asked to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779. Those who may have information regarding Ustimenko should contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 970-725-3311.
Listen to the episode here:
