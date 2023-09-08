A small amount of snow that was set to hit Colorado's highest peaks this weekend seems to be fizzling out, but that's not to say several more chances of snow aren't on the way in upcoming days – including snow on a certain peak that could have a big impact on a lot of people.
According to forecasting from Mountain-Forecast.com, Pikes Peak is predicted to get around 11.4 inches of snow through next Friday, September 15. The snow won't be coming in a single storm, but in smaller evening and nighttime increments from Sunday through Thursday before a prediction of five inches on Friday. Temperatures on the mountain are expected to hover around freezing during this period, too, which could mean some of that snow will stick around.
Locals may be quick to note that September 16 – the day after when the heaviest snow is expected on Pikes Peak – is when the grueling 13.32-mile Pikes Peak Ascent race is set to take place, followed by the 26.2-mile Pikes Peak Marathon the following day. These two races are considered to be among the most difficult of their length in the world – and that's before the risk of a snowy route gets tossed into the equation. With Saturday temperatures at the mountain's summit expected to be in the mid-30s, followed by temperatures in the low-40s on Sunday, weather will certainly impact the way runners mentally prepare for the effort, as well as what gear they use.
Other peaks around the state are also expected to get on-and-off evening snow during this date range, including Longs Peak, which will likely get about eight inches of snow during the time frame.
In other words – fall fourteener hiking season has arrived. Long gone are the days of a warm and sunny summit, meaning that climbers and hikers will need to plan ahead with warm layers, waterproofing, and traction aids, always sure to check the forecast before leaving the trailhead behind.
When it comes to predicting weather on the state's fourteeners, Mountain-Forecast.com tends to be a great resource.
For those not headed to the highest peaks around the state, it's not looking like snow will be something to worry about in upcoming days. That being said, Colorado's weather can get wild in September and any forecast is subject to change.
