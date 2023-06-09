Another location has been added to the 'seasonal closures' list at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), as raptor nesting season continues.
RMNP is home to several species of raptors including hawks, owls, golden eagles, and peregrine falcons, which can all be sensitive to human disturbances, especially during nesting season.
To ensure that the birds are undisturbed this time of year, closures are in place at Twin Owls, Rock One, Thunder Buttress, The Parish, Sundance Buttress, The Needle, and Cathedral Wall.
"Due to raptor nesting activity, Sheep Mountain, located north of Lumpy Ridge, has been added to the park’s closure list," officials announced in a Friday news release. "These closures include all climbing, approach and descent routes for the indicated formations on all sides of those formations."
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's information office at (970) 586-1206.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.