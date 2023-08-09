The downtown Colorado Springs food scene continues to grow, this time with an exciting sushi spot that delivers a big-city vibe with the flavors and quality to match.
Sushi Row, located on North Tejon Street and first opened in May 2023, has a menu that reaches far past the typical sushi roll assortment to include temaki tacos, poke bowls, and more.
Even the sushi rolls here are special, a step ahead of the norm. For example, the 'Rocco' roll includes spicy tuna, avocado, garlic buttered seared tune, micro greens, and spicy ponzu. And then there's the 'Kobra Kai' roll, which is complete with creamy Scottish salmon tartare, spicy pickled cucumber, and lemon.
Many patrons of this spot are likely to agree – the Temaki Tacos are a stand-out dish. This plate consists of two open taco-style hand rolls with rice, a choice of protein, and fresh garnish. An optional 'caviar bump' can also be added.
And don't forget the cocktails – the bar is another spot where this place really shines. A favorite among guests seems to be the 'Basic B,' with this concoction blending of vodka, passion fruit, vanilla chai, and Prosecco.
With a wide-range of dinner options, happy hour deals (that include a discount on the Temaki Tacos), and lunch specials, Sushi Row's absolutely delicious food coupled with its central downtown location makes this spot a must-try. Could it be the best sushi spot in Colorado Springs? Perhaps.
Learn more about Sushi Row here.
