During a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Triple D Nation,' the crew of the Food Network show visits two popular Colorado spots that Fieri has enjoyed in the past in an episode titled 'Ocean Eats and Chicken Feasts.'
The first spot the crew visits is Colorado Springs' Paravicini's Italian Bistro to try a dish called 'Chicken Marco,' which is a chicken parmesan variation served on a bed of fettuccine Alfredo.
The next spot the crew visits is Denver metro's The Post Chicken and Beer for a literal tower of fried chicken.
The episode has already been released, but will air again on Food Network this Saturday and Friday, August 25.
This isn't the first time the show has visited either restaurant, with Paravicini's Italian Bistro being featured on an episode in 2015 and The Post featured on an episode that aired in 2018.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.