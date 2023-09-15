According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 911 text sent via the relatively new Apple iPhone emergency satellite communication functionality led to the rescue of an injured hunter that was stranded in a remote part of White River National Forest following an e-bike crash.
The hunter was on Hay Park Trail about a mile north of Mount Sopris when the crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m., with this trail being described as a seven-mile route through remote terrain.
The hunter took a spill on his e-bike and injured his ankle, rendering him immobile and unable to return to the trailhead.
A search and rescue team was launched to find the hunter around noon and made contact with him at about 12:30 p.m.
After finding the hunter, he was transported back to the trailhead and tended to by an ambulance team. He declined transport by the ambulance and ultimately went to Valley View Hospital via a personal vehicle.
The mission was wrapped by 2:30 p.m.
This instance goes to show how important it can be for those in Colorado's wild areas to make sure they always have a means of communicating with the rest of the world. Some new Apple iPhones offer limited options for this that rely on satellite-based communication instead of cell towers. A Garmin inReach device is also a great option. Remember, you can't always rely on having cell phone connection in Colorado's backcountry.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
