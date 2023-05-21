A new law that was recently approved by the Colorado General Assembly is introducing new rules that will affect some recreators' boating season next year.
"Current [soon to be former] law requires an operator of a motorboat in the state to be at least 16 years of age but allows an individual who is at least 14 years of age and who has completed a motorboat safety course to operate a motorboat in the state," according to the Colorado General Assembly.
The recently signed Senate Bill 23-069, will require anyone ages 14, 15, 16, or 17 to take a boating safety course in order operate a motorboat in Colorado. Teens these ages will have to obtain a certificate of completion from the course, and have it with them while operating the boat.
The new rule goes into effect beginning on June 1, 2024.
The change comes following the deadliest year on record for water deaths in the state, with 42 fatalities reported. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), deaths included boating accidents, swimming-related drownings, and non-drowning fatalities occurring on both moving and still water.
