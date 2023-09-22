Come this winter, Colorado's Front Rangers should have a new place to hit the slopes.
According to Fort Collins-area Raindance National Golf Course, Hoedown Hill is set to be fully operational by Christmas 2023. Plans are in place for this new ski area found at the highest point of Windsor to be a unique year-round activity center, including skiing and snowboarding, sledding, and tubing opportunities in the winter.
The hill only has about 120 feet of vertical gain, with a sledding portion that's said to stretch 1,100 feet in length. That being said, a publication called Storm Skiing notes that the 12-acre area will feature runs ranging from green to black, also set to have a terrain park and nighttime skiing. The ski area won't use traditional lifts, but four moving carpets instead.
In the summer, plans for the spot include offerings of mountain biking, hiking, and ziplining, as well as concerts in all four seasons.
The public has been asked to avoid the area until its official opening date.
More information will be posted here as it becomes available.
The Fort Collins metro area is home to about 360,000 residents, with Fort Collins located just 10 miles northwest of Windsor. Meanwhile, Windsor is about 45 miles north of Denver.
