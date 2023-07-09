A new wildfire is burning north of Interstate 70 near the Meadow Creek Trailhead, according to an emergency alert from Summit County.
Meadow creek is a 8.4 mile out-and-back trail near Frisco, and is frequented by hikers and cyclists.
Officials are asking people to avoid the Meadow Creek and Lily Pad trailheads until further notice.
No further information regarding the cause or size of the fire has been made available, and no evacuations have been ordered as of the time of publication.
This is a developing story.
