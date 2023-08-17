According to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire has exploded to more than 1,000 acres in northwest Colorado, roughly eight miles north of Rangely.
Dubbed the Deserado Fire, the Thursday afternoon report notes that the blaze has been mapped at 1,099 acres. The report included no mention of containment.
The fire was sparked by lightning on August 16 and is burning through juniper, piñon, and grass. On the day the fire started, it was reported that no buildings were threatened at that time.
The public has been asked to avoid the area, with County Road 65 under an emergency closure.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.