Arapahoe County Sheriff Investigators are looking into a case in which five Denver-area gun stores were targeted for theft by at least nine suspects in the late-night and early-morning hours of July 9 and 10. Suspects in the case remain at-large, with authorities asking the public for help with identification.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video and were able to steal a number of items during the spree, including ammunition, AR-15 uppers, and plate carriers.
The spree included break-ins or attempted break-ins at the following locations:
- July 9 at 12:05 a.m. – Centennial Gun Club, 11800 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial
- July 9 at 12:25 a.m. – Bowers Tactical, 6931 S. Yosemite St., Centennial
- July 9 at 5:41 a.m. – Bighorn Firearms, 2175 S. Jasmine St., Denver
- July 10 at 3:35 a.m. – The Shootist, 2980 S. Galapago St., Englewood
- July 10 at 5:30 a.m. – Mile High Armory, 785 S. Vallejo St., Denver
Several vehicles were used as suspects fled from the scenes of their crimes, including:
- 2019 white Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate #RNX5234 – stolen vehicle
- 2018 silver or gray Hyundai Sonata or 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate
- Red crossover, likely a Kia Sportage
- Two black sedans, likely a Kia or Hyundai
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-8477.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.