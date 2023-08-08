On Saturday afternoon, the appearance of what looked like a tornado near the heavily-populated city of Colorado Springs took over headlines around the Centennial State.
Many images of the cloud were captured, as it reached downward from the sky at about 1:45 p.m.
In days since, the National Weather Service has investigated the scene, determining that the cloud wasn't actually a tornado, but instead should be defined as a funnel cloud – here's why.
In order for a funnel cloud to make the jump to being classified as a tornado, it must touch the ground. The investigation by the National Weather Service determined that this didn't happen, thus it couldn't be classified as such.
The National Weather Service also noted that should new evidence arise that indicates it did indeed touch down, they'll be updating their report on the weather event.
While this funnel cloud didn't touch down in El Paso County, one did recently touch down on Pikes Peak, ripping trees from the ground. Read about that here.
This year has been record-setting in terms of Colorado tornados, with a record number of 36 touching down during a single day on June 21 – nine more than what was previously recorded.
Find the report related to the recent funnel cloud from the National Weather Service here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.