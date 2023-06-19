The mandatory fishing closure at Home Lake State Wildlife Area in Monte Vista has been extended, while crews investigate a chemical exposure that could pose health risks, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The closure was first implemented on June 2 after the lake was exposed to herbicides that were being used for agricultural operations. According to CPW, the chemicals are toxic to aquatic life.
The closure was expected to end on June 16, but has been extended until at least June 30, officials said.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture and CPW are still investigating the hazard, and are urging people not to eat fish from the lake while possible health risks are explored.
“We are running into people violating the closure, taking down closure signs and continuing to fish Home Lake,” said District Wildlife Manager Tyler Cerny. “We are not doing this to be mean. We are doing this for the benefit of public health and safety.”
