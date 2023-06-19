It's no secret that the eastern half of Colorado and much of the state's central mountain region has been getting hammered by rain over the last several weeks. A map recently published by the National Weather Service shows just how shocking these rainfall totals are.
The heaviest rainfall has fallen in the area of Fondis, a town about 50 miles southeast of Denver. Between May 1 and June 17, 19 inches of rain have been reported in this area. Meanwhile, 15.7 inches of rain have fallen in Arapahoe Park, 14.98 in Agate, and 13.95 in Kiowa.
See totals for the entire state on the map below:
The last day of spring is June 21, so there won't be a full 'springtime' rain total until then. That being said, it's looking like Colorado is having one of its wettest springs on record. One example of this is found in Denver, where a total of 8.87 inches between May 1 and June 16 is the second-most rain on record for this period, behind only 1876 – 147 years ago, when 9.17 inches of rain fell.
The rain has caused numerous problems, including washed out highways, reservoir closures, and especially deadly conditions on swollen waterways around the state.
