Looking for a unique place to stay during your next trip to the Colorado Springs area? The eco-friendly, self-sustaining, off-grid 'Earthship' home in Black Forest is worth checking out.
With a 5-star rating and 29 reviews, guests seem to love their stay at this one-of-a-kind spot, handcrafted with recycled materials while not lacking in modern amenities like wifi and high-speed internet.
Up to six guests can stay at the spot, which is powered by solar panels and gets water from a private well. And don't forget the ample number of plants around the space that cater to the nature-centric vibes of the destination, as well as massive windows that let in plenty of sunlight.
As noted on the home's AirBnb page, it's "a place to ground, disconnect, and fully immerse yourself in the beauty that is Colorado. This plant-filled, handcrafted home is pure magic and unlike any other stay you've experienced and we are honored to share her with you."
Plus, there's plenty of space for exploring and recreation, with the home sitting on five acres of land filled with ponderosa pine and plenty of nearby trails to be found in the greater Black Forest area.
Prices vary by date, but seem to start at about $250 per night, plus taxes and fees. Note that there is a two-night minimum.
Past guests have called the home "stunning," "beautiful," and "a magical time," also frequently complimenting the host and her responsiveness.
As one reviewer named Laney wrote, "I feel so lucky that we got to stay here! It's such a unique experience that encourages you to disconnect and be present with those you're with."
Find more information about booking a stay as this special property here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.