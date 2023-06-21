The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has released a statement on behalf of the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office that's related to a recent death in the area of Pagosa Springs.
On April 17, Jeremiah Villarreal was determined to be missing in the Pagosa Springs area, with his body found in Lake Pagosa the following day.
The June 21 press release on the investigation announced that Villarreal's death was determined to be a drowning with no evidence of foul play.
By our count, this is the 14th confirmed water-related death of the year in Colorado. A Saturday report from CPW noted that there was a 'presumed' death and an 'unconfirmed' death, as well. Villarreal's death may be the 'unconfirmed' death that was referenced in that report, with it now being confirmed to be water-related.
