On July 4, a wildfire popped up in rugged terrain near the popular Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort. While humans pose a risk in the backcountry when it comes to sparking blazes, officials have determined that lightning was behind the start of this fire, which at last report, was 81 acres and 37 percent contained.
According to a report from the Congressional Research Service, between 2018 and 2022, roughly 11 percent of wildfires nationwide had natural causes, primarily lightning, compared to 89 percent that were human-caused. That being said, fires started by lightning were determined to burn more acreage on average, accounting for 53 percent of burnt acreage during this period.
One factor that may contribute to the higher acreage when it comes to lightening-sparked blazes could be more remote locations in difficult-to-access terrain. Generally, human-caused fires start near a road, trail, or campsite that already has established access.
It's also worth noting that lightning-caused wildfires tend to make up a larger share of fires in parts of the country with more backcountry and uncivilized terrain, often meaning more available fuel.
Per a report from the National Weather Service, roughly half of Colorado's fires are the result of a lightning strike, compared to the much smaller share at the national level.
While it's always important to follow best practices when it comes to fire safety, including making sure campfires are cool before leaving the scene and avoiding parking hot vehicles on tall grass, it's also crucial to report smoke that may be coming from a lightening-sparked fire to local authorities to help facilitate a prompt response.
Read more about lightning-caused fires in Colorado here.
