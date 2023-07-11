Denver Animal Protection is asking the public to help them identify the owner of an emaciated dog that was found lying in the grass near the stream along Sanderson Gulch Trail.
The dog was found on Thursday, July 6 and has been described as a female gray and whitepit bull mix.
The part of the trail where she was found is near the intersection of West Gunnison Place and South Zuni Street.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
