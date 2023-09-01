According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a glider crash in the Rawhide Flats area, about 23 miles north of Fort Collins, killed one on Thursday.
Deputies responded to the report of the crash at about 1:45 p.m., finding the downed aircraft on private property.
The sole occupant of the fixed-wing, single-seat glider was deceased at the scene.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities working to determine what caused the crash. The individual's name and cause of death will be released by the county coroner at a later date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
