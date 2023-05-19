Travel blog Global Viewpoint recently released a ranking of the 25 'best hidden vacation spots' in the United States to visit in 2023. A surprising Colorado spot made their list.
Ranking 8th on the Global Viewpoint list was Estes Park, Colorado, home to the eastern entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park and the iconic Stanley Hotel. Find Estes Park by driving roughly an hour-and-a-half northwest of downtown Denver.
Coloradans are likely to find it a bit odd that this destination is considered a 'hidden' spot considering that Rocky Mountain National Park was the 4th most-visited national park in the country in 2022 with 4.3 million visitors, but perhaps many that visit the park are merely passing through opposed to stopping to exploring this northern Colorado mountain town.
Those headed to Colorado should definitely consider spending time in Estes Park. Aside from being home to one of the country's most iconic and recognizable national parks, the town has a great local scene. Visit the Stanley Hotel, watch elk roam the streets during the fall, sample suds at the local breweries, and explore the local hiking trails. With wraparound mountain views and a large lake, this spot is picturesque Colorado and it's hard to beat.
See the full Global Viewpoint list here, which was topped by Valley of Fire in Nevada.
