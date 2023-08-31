While most tourists headed to Colorado tend to set their sights on places like Breckenridge, Aspen, and Vail, those looking for an exquisite spa experience might want to consider a visit to a casino town that tends to get overlooked when it comes to Centennial State itineraries.
Las Vegas meets the mountains in Black Hawk, Colorado, which is home to several high-quality casinos and found tucked between canyon walls near Idaho Springs.
While the opportunity to gamble is the obvious draw for most, the town is also home to some great restaurants and, according to USA Today's 10Best awards, one of the top hotel spas in the entire country.
USA Today recently published their 2023 list of the country's '10 best hotel spas,' which is the result of editorial selection and reader votes.
Ranking as the fourth-best hotel spa nationwide was Spa Monarch at Black Hawk's Monarch Casino Resort Spa.
Spa amenities here include an aqua spa, a brine inhalation treatment, a hot stone sauna, herbal steam rooms, experiential showers, a laconium lounge, massage treatment options, and more.
Found just 45 minutes from Denver, TripAdvisor notes that Monarch Casino Resort Spa is the top hotel in Black Hawk, with a 5-star rating and more than 800 reviews.
Plan a trip to visit this spa here and find the full list of USA Today's 10Best hotel spas here.
