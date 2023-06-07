When it comes to camping in Colorado, there are many ways to do it. Those looking for convenience and extra comfort often opt for 'glamping' options, which tend to involve more amenities and mean traveling with less gear compared to the traditional act of pitching a tent in the woods.
Popular camping resource The Dyrt has released the results of their annual 'Glampy Awards', which aims to identify the best spots for 'glamping' around the country. This year, one spot in Colorado was ranked among the top 10.
Located in the Victor area and in the shadows of Pikes Peak, 105 West Ranch sits at about 10,000 feet above sea level and is one of the highest elevation glamping spots in the country. It ranked 3rd overall on the Glampy Awards national list of best glamping spots.
Bookable for $125 to $175 per night, the surrounding land offers three miles of private hiking trails, as well as stunning views. It's also close to attractions like the town of Cripple Creek, Skaqway Reservoir fishing, and Beaver Creek Canyon. There's also an 'Adventure Gear Shed' on site that guests can access (for an additional charge) that's filled with fishing equipment, SUP boards, kayaks, and more.
Amenities at the site include showers, toilets, and trash service, with glampers staying in a sturdy tent on a raised platform with an outdoor deck.
There's only one bookable site at this location, so those interested in staying here may need to book well in advance.
Find more information about booking a stay at 105 West Ranch here.
A full list of the 'best glamping sites' around the country can be found here. Looking for camping that's a bit more traditional? The Dyrt ranked another Colorado spot as one of the 'best places to camp' in the country, in part, thanks to riverside tent camping.
