Crews from Poudre Fire Authority were dispatched to Warren Lake on Monday evening, after a witness reported seeing someone in need of help in the water.
Warren Lake is a private lake in central Fort Collins that is only accessible to residents of its surrounding subdivisions.
According to officials, one person was rescued from the lake at about 4:30 p.m. It is unclear what the person was doing in the lake prior to needing rescue.
Crews remained on the scene to look for a potential second patient, the tweet said.
A three-hour search, including use of drones, boats, and divers, ultimately determined that no one else was in the lake.
All crew members were out of the field by 7:30 p.m.
