A 41-year-old man from Beaverton, Oregon fell to his death over the holiday weekend while on the popular Multnomah Falls Trail, which is a 2.6-mile out-and-back route that features switchbacks as it climbs to Oregon's tallest waterfall.
Per the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office report on the matter, the fall took place on July 1 at about 1:30 p.m., with witnesses reporting that they lost sight of Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez beyond Benson Bridge and near a switchback. After stumbling down an embankment, Hernandez-Rodriguez fell approximately 200 feet. He was found to be deceased at the scene.
According to a report from Daily Mail, Hernandez-Rodriguez was hiking with his wife and five children at the time.
Authorities report that alcohol impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in Hernandez-Rodriguez' fall.
A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of the victim's family, which has raised $6,325 of a $20,000 goal at the time of reporting.
