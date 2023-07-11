According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, an 42-year-old woman visiting from Texas required rescue on the Telluride Via Ferrata, per a late-night July 10 report.
Deputies responded to the east side of the route to help the woman, who had become stuck. Responders helped the woman through technical terrain, safely getting her off the route after a three-hour mission. Details about what led to the woman getting stuck were not released, though it's worth noting she was uninjured.
The Telluride Via Ferrata route is unique in that it feels like a mix between rock climbing and hiking. The route cuts across a cliff face that's several hundred feet above the ground, with those traveling the path using a wire system, harness, and special via ferrata gear for protection during some of the more exposed stretches. Metal rungs are used for foot and hand holds where the rock face is too bare or too technical.
While tackling the via ferrata doesn't necessarily require prior climbing skill, it's highly recommended. The exposure, alone, is enough to cause someone to freeze-up, not to mention other hazards that may include falling rock, weather, and even beehives (another story for a different day, but one time while I was on the route, one of the climbers with us that has a bee allergy got stung, creating what could have been a very dangerous situation – in other words, unpredictable hazards can be present and it's important to be prepared and not take the route casually).
Another risk of the route is that several stretches of narrow trail have no protection available, meaning that climbers are completely unclipped. This aspect of the route was likely a factor behind the only documented death on the Telluride Via Ferrata, which involved an unclipped climber falling to the ground – though that fall wasn't witnessed, so it's difficult to confirm exactly what happened.
Those climbing the via ferrata should have via ferrata or technical rock climbing experience. If that doesn't apply, hire a local guide.
