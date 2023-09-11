According to Telluride Ski Resort, a failure in their snowmaking system resulted in a mudslide that traveled down the slopes and damaged several buildings in the Lift 7 base area on the night of September 7.
Images from the scene show a path where mud and debris travelled down the mountain.
The resort plans on handling all clean-up needs resulting from the incident, also reporting that they're working with homeowner associations representing buildings that were involved.
Safety concerns have closed all front-side mountain access in the area at this time, including Telluride Trail. The resort will notify the public when this closure is lifted.
No one was injured during the mudslide incident.
Questions about the situation can be sent to [email protected].
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.