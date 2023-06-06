The Boulder Police Department is looking for a woman whose dog bit a child over the weekend.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at a business in the 2700 block of Valmont Road.
The 7-year-old child was reportedly bitten on the arm after she ran past a black Labrador mixed dog.
"Thankfully her injury was minor, but the dog’s guardian left the scene while the parents tended to their child,' officials said.
Now, officials from the Boulder Police Animal Protection are trying to identify the dog's owner.
A video showing the woman and her other large dog can be seen below.
Do you recognize this woman?— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 6, 2023
Boulder Police Animal Protection officers would like to speak to this woman after one of her dogs bit a child at a local business this past weekend.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, a 7-year-old child ran by a medium-sized, black… pic.twitter.com/f1Yq0CnUuJ
Anyone who can identify the woman in this video should contact Animal Protection Officer Stiso at 303-441-1852.
