The Boulder Police Department is looking for a woman whose dog bit a child over the weekend.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at a business in the 2700 block of Valmont Road.

The 7-year-old child was reportedly bitten on the arm after she ran past a black Labrador mixed dog.

"Thankfully her injury was minor, but the dog’s guardian left the scene while the parents tended to their child,' officials said.

Now, officials from the Boulder Police Animal Protection are trying to identify the dog's owner.

A video showing the woman and her other large dog can be seen below.

Anyone who can identify the woman in this video should contact Animal Protection Officer Stiso at 303-441-1852.

