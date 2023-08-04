According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a team of Lake Pueblo State Park rangers saved a woman on the Arkansas River on August 3.
Three friends had been boating in the portion of the Arkansas River below the Lake Pueblo State Park dam when a female on a lightweight folding kayak "became snagged by a log and trapped in the water."
Bystanders that were passing by the scene on bicycles saw the situation unfolding and called 911 around 3 p.m.
Ranger Jacob Sims spotted the collapsed kayak while on bike patrol, roughly a mile below the dam. Sims was soon joined by several other park employees.
Ranger Daryl Seder initiated a swiftwater rescue using a dry suit, with safety lines tied to his suit so that he could safety swim out to the woman – who was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
The water was about three feet deep at the time, with a swift current forming behind the log that snagged the kayak. When the kayak had hit the log, it collapsed, trapping the woman's leg inside the vessel, with her other leg stuck braced against the log.
“She certainly was in danger, no doubt, being trapped like that. Especially if the log had shifted. Even wearing a life jacket, if she had gotten pulled into the current, facedown, it could have been bad.”
Seder ultimately pushed the kayak deeper into the current while helping the woman pull her leg free. He then floated her back to shoreline where she was assisted by members of the Pueblo West Fire Department.
While foldable kayaks can be used in many flat water situations and with some currents, many of the most popular brands generally aren't recommended for rapids above class two. It's important to know what kayak you're purchasing and what its capabilities are prior to entering any scenario where moving water is involved. Collisions with river hazards can be problematic regardless of the water vessel, but especially when a foldable kayak is involved.
