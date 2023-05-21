A Frontier Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger on a plane that was set to depart from Denver International Airport (DIA) early on Sunday morning, according to a statement from the airline.
The flight was expected to depart from Denver at 1:25 a.m. but had to be delayed when a passenger began acting "belligerent", according to Frontier. The passenger was ultimately asked to get off of the plane.
"As she was deplaning, she picked up an intercom phone and struck a flight attendant with it," the statement reads.
The passenger was reportedly arrested by Denver law enforcement, and the flight did not leave from DIA until approximately 5:30 a.m..
According to FlightAware.com, the flight arrived at Tampa International Airport four hours and three minutes late, at 10:19 a.m. EDT.
