A man died on Wednesday after being fatally struck by a train in Greeley, according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department.
Crews were notified that a person was hit by a train at approximately 5:35 p.m. According to officials, the collision occurred on the tracks that run parallel to the 200 block of 8th Street.
"The investigation thus far has led us to believe the male was walking on the train tracks and did not react to the oncoming train and train horn in time to avoid being struck," the release said.
Officials halted the train for approximately three hours as crews investigated the scene, closing 5th Street, 6th Street, 7th Street, and 8th Street at their railroad crossings.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605.
