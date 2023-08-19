The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a person who allegedly exposed their genitals to zoo visitors on Friday afternoon.
At about 1:26 p.m., the police department got a call from someone claiming that a person exposed their genitals, attempted to fight zoo patrons, and used vulgar language at Pueblo Zoo.
Limited information related to the situation has been released.
Anyone who has information on the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.
