When the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) passes away, several companies and people around the globe are set to inherit odd gifts if her updated last will and testament is respected.
PETA President Ingrid Newkirk recently updated her will in an effort to continue "drawing attention to animal abuse and exploitation even after her death."
Well-known outdoor recreation company The North Face is now set to be among the recipients of various body parts sliced from a postmortem Newkirk.
The North Face is slated to receive one of Newkirk's feet "to give the company a kick in the behind for selling down and wool, despite claiming to be committed to making environmentally friendly clothing." As far as her other foot goes, she had previously pledged to turn it into an umbrella stand similar to elephant foot umbrella stands she encountered in India.
Meanwhile, Elon Mulk will receive a piece of Newkirk's heart related to his use of animals in product testing, Donald Trump Jr. will receive part of her spine due to his hunting hobby, and the Westminster Kennel Club will get part of her trachea due to their alleged role in promoting breathing-impaired dog breeds.
The list of recipients doesn't end there, either.
The Office of the Governor of Alaska is set to receive Newkirk's lungs in relation to aspiration pneumonia deaths that occur among dogs during the famed Iditarod race, chef Salt Bae will get her intestines related to his promotion of preparing and selling meat, and the Office of the King of Spain will get one of her ears in protest of bullfighting.
"On his deathbed, they asked Bob Hope where he wanted to be buried and he replied, 'Surprise me,'" says Newkirk. "In my case, when I die, I will hope to keep right on surprising those who harm animals, provoking conversation about speciesism, and campaigning against animal abuse."
These new additions to Newkirk's last will and testament build on pre-existing directions for actions following her death, which include frying up her flesh for a human barbecue, among other things.
In regard to The North Face's inclusion, the company addresses their use of down on their website, claiming that they follow responsible down collection practices and noting that down is a by-product of the meat industry. The company claims to use 'certified down,' which is down that has been tracked by a third-party company that ensures animals involved did not experience unnecessary harm. The company opts to use down in products thanks to its superior insulation and the warmth-to-weight ratio it can provide in sleeping bags, jackets, and other goods.
It's also worth noting that PETA has recognized The North Face in the past for their creation of ThermoBall technology, which was marketed as a down alternative. According to 2014 press release, PETA gave them an Innovator for Animals Awards' for this creation.
Laws regarding what can be included in a last will and testament vary from place to place. A FindLaw.com article notes that because the body isn't technically property, it can't be part of an estate to be passed down.
Read the full PETA press release related to the updated will here.
