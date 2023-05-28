With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, many Colorado workers are enjoying a three day weekend. If you're still not sure how to spend your extra day off, here are a few great places to visit that honor America's fallen heroes.
The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial
The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial opened to the public on Veteran's Day 2021. Located in Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park in Denver, the monument honors Coloradans that were killed during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, and the Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
U.S. Airforce Academy Graduate Memorial Wall
The U.S. Airforce Academy in Colorado Springs has a memorial dedicated to its graduates that died "as a result of hostile action" during military conflict.
"The War Memorial stands on the terrazzo on the north end of the air gardens and faces the American flag, for which those deceased graduates listed on the memorial died," according to the AFA website.
Soldierstone
Soldierstone is a Vietnam War memorial that is located in an unmarked field near the Colorado Trail in Rio Grande National Forrest. The origin of the memorial has become the subject of rumors over the years, and it is not clearly marked on most maps. So if you plan on checking this one out expect to do some searching. According to a report by Hidden Colorado, Forest Rangers may give verbal directions if asked.
Soldierstone is dedicated to "Long wars lost and the soldiers of Vietnam".
Memorial Park
Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is home to a collection of military memorials including one dedicated to Fort Carson Soldiers. There are also monuments at the park dedicated to fallen soldiers from the Airforce and Navy.
