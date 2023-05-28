President Joe Biden says in a Memorial Day address Americans “must never forget" the price paid by troops who “dared all and gave all” to protect their democracy. Biden marked Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden has taken pride that his administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s been nearly 21 months since the Democratic president ended the United States’ longest war in Afghanistan. Biden and the first lady plan to spend the rest of the holiday at their home near Wilmington, Delaware.