Photo Credit: Andrew Seegmiller. File photo. (iStock)

 Andrew Seegmiller

Here are a few places to to honor America's fallen heroes on Monday.

The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial  

The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial opened to the public on Veteran's Day 2021. Located in Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park in Denver, the monument honors Coloradans that were killed during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, and the Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

U.S. Airforce Academy Graduate Memorial Wall 

The U.S. Airforce Academy in Colorado Springs has a memorial dedicated to its graduates that died "as a result of hostile action" during military conflict. 

"The War Memorial stands on the terrazzo on the north end of the air gardens and faces the American flag, for which those deceased graduates listed on the memorial died," according to the AFA website.

Soldierstone

Soldierstone is a Vietnam War memorial that is located in an unmarked field near the Colorado Trail in Rio Grande National Forrest. The origin of the memorial has become the subject of rumors over the years, and it is not clearly marked on most maps. So if you plan on checking this one out expect to do some searching. According to a report by Hidden Colorado, Forest Rangers may give verbal directions if asked.

Soldierstone is dedicated to "Long wars lost and the soldiers of Vietnam".

Memorial Park 

Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is home to a collection of military memorials including one dedicated to Fort Carson Soldiers. There are also monuments at the park dedicated to fallen soldiers from the Airforce and Navy. 

100921-news-vet-memorial 1.jpg

Elizabeth Peters takes a picture of her son Charlie, 3, who is hidden by the memorial honoring the Aerospace Defense Command of the U.S. Air Force, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, while visiting the Veterans Memorial in Memorial Park. The memorial built in 1968 is in need of repair and the city of Colorado Springs plans to spend $500,000 next year to repair it. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

