Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) recently found a group of teenagers in a stolen car while on patrol at Memorial Park.
According to a recent blotter entry from CSPD, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on July 6. Officers from the department's Downtown Area Response Team Shift noticed the stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Bijou Street.
According to police, multiple juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16 were found inside of the vehicle. They reportedly attempted to flee, but were apprehended in the parking lot.
"The driver was armed with a stolen handgun. One of the passengers was also armed with another handgun. The vehicle was recovered," officials said.
No further information has been made available at this time.
