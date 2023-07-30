A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found a dead man and a wounded dog in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue on Saturday night.
According to news release from the Pueblo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report that a person and a dog had been shot at around 9:55 p.m.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered the victim and the wounded dog.
"A suspect has been identified in this incident. The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications. This is the 17th homicide in Pueblo for 2023," the release reads.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at (719) 553-2502.
No further information has been made available.
