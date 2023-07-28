Crews from the Thornton Police Department are working to help a man that climbed up a radio tower near 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road on Friday morning.
According to police, Riverdale Road is closed in both directions while police try get the man down.
"Power to the radio tower has been shut off, and crisis negotiators continue to speak to the man in an attempt to safely resolve the situation," police said.
It is unclear at this time why the man climbed the tower.
This is a developing story.
