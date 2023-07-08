Officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched Lookout Mountain near Golden on Friday night, for a suspect who was allegedly involved in two harassment calls and a burglary.
According to officials, the suspect was last seen on foot in the 100 block of Lookout Mountain Road and was believed to be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office described the suspect as a 5'8" white male with a beard. He was last known to be wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a black and red bandana over his head with a blue baseball cap.
A shelter-in-place was issued for the surrounding community while the search was underway.
At 1:12 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office gave the following update on Twitter:
"We have concluded our search for the suspect, and believe he has left Lookout Mountain. The suspect is known and a warrant will be issued. The shelter in place is being lifted."
No further information has been made available at this time.
At around 7,300 feet tall, Lookout Mountain is Golden's Tallest Peak. The area is often used by hikers and cyclists, and there is also a road that goes all the way to its summit.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.