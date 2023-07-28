The Vail Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a person of interest that is suspected of stealing at least ten bicycles in Vail this week.
According to a news release, the thefts took place between July 23 and July 26.
"Several of the thefts occurred during the day and the suspect appears to be cutting bike locks to steal the bikes," police said.
Police have determined that the driver of a blue Ford Escape with no license plates (pictured above) is a person of interest in the case.
The driver is described as light-skinned with blonde hair, and is approximately 6 feet tall.
Anyone that can identify the individual in the photo above, or has additional information pertaining to these thefts is asked to contact police at 970-479-2201.
