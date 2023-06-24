Four juveniles were involved in a serious crash early on Saturday morning while being pursued by Aurora Police officers, who reportedly witnessed them attempting to run over a cyclist.
According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), patrol officers noticed a suspicious vehicle "attempt to run over a cyclist" at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Havana Street.
"When officers confronted the white 4-door SUV, they realized the vehicle was stolen and a pursuit began through the Anschutz Medical campus," according to APD.
As the driver of the stolen SUV tried to exit the campus onto Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, they collided with a black sedan.
"Inside the SUV were 4 female minors. One needed to be extracted from the vehicle. At this time, we understand two of the minors broke their leg and the other two are believed to have sustained minor injuries," police said.
The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.
No further information has been made available at this time.
