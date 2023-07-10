In case you missed it, Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is set to hit Colorado on July 14 and 15. The hugely popular tour has made local headlines several times already, including for the sky-high cost of tickets that remain available.
Ahead of the shows, Colorado Governor Jared Polis penned an open letter to Swift, incorporating several of her popular songs, while also providing tips to 140,000-plus expected attendees to help ensure a safe and fun concert-going experience.
Among the tips, Polis included lines like "We don't want 'Champagne Problems' – Remember it 'Hits Different' at 5,280 feet of elevation," with the latter line incorporating titles from two popular Swift songs. In total, the letter references more than 20 Swift songs.
Polis' letter to Swift is no surprise, as it's been long known that he's a fan of the artist. He even once sang one of her songs at a State of the Union address in Denver.
The full letter can be seen below, with references to Swift songs bolded:
