Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed HB23-1068 into law on June 8, changing how insurers. law enforcement, and landlords are allowed to treat pet owners in the Centennial State.
Per the rules laid out in the bill, insurers are now prohibited from denying homeowner's insurance or a dwelling fire insurance policy based solely on the breed of a dog at a residence. Insurers are also now unable to inquire about the breed of a pet dog, though they can ask if a specific animal has been deemed dangerous.
Another change that comes with the passage of the bill is that officers executing a writ of restitution, also known as an eviction, must give pets to tenants if they are present at the time the writ is executed. If tenants are not present, the animal must be given to local animal control with efforts made to inform the tenant of its location.
The bill was also set to limit pet-related security deposits if passed, which can now be no more than a refundable $300 fee. It also caps the amount of 'pet rent' that can be charged to $35 or 1 percent of the tenant's monthly rent, whichever is greater.
The bill was first introduced on January 19 and has gotten plenty of attention since.
While some view the passage of the bill as a victory in regard to pet-owner rights, others worry that new limits on pet rent and security deposits may result in fewer landlords opening up their space to pet-owning renters.
Find additional information about the bill here.
