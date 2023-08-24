Keystone is set to host its 10th Oktoberfest over Labor Day weekend, bringing a celebration of polka, brats, and beer to the Colorado mountain town.
The event will take place on September 2 in River Run Village, offering a lively atmosphere and many family-friendly events.
"Whether they're enjoying beer or root beer, every member of the family will find entertainment at Keystone Oktoberfest," reads a press release about the event.
Events and offerings include polka dancing performances and lessons (for kids), a stein hoisting competition, live music, plenty of beer, 14 food vendors, and more.
Adult attendees can purchase a commemorative Keystone stein for $40, with three beers included with the purchase. Refills are then $5 after that. Single beer purchases are $8 without the stein, with authentic German food also available for purchase – either on a $25 punch-pass or a-la-carte.
For more information about the event and to purchase a stein or food pass, visit the Keystone Oktoberfest website.
