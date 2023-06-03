The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and the Golden Police Department have announced recreation limits on Clear Creek due to hazardous conditions.
Swimming, tubing, or using any kind of inflatable single chambered raft has been prohibited until further notice on the creek, JCSO said in a news release.
These limits apply to Clear Creek in unincorporated Jefferson County, as well as those portions of Clear Creek within the City of Golden, including Vanover Park, the release said.
"Kayaks, whitewater canoes and multi-chambered professionally guided rafts, river boards, and Stand-Up Paddle Boards (SUPB) are exempt but are encouraged to observe extreme caution due to the safety concerns surrounding swift moving water and floating debris," the release said.
Still, lifejackets and water use designed helmets are required for authorized recreators.
According to the sheriff's office, Clear Creek is a Type IV water area meaning it can have dangerous temperatures, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers, and other safety concerns. Plus, water height and flows are expected to increase as snow melt continues.
"If swimmers shouldn't be in the water, neither should your pets. #JCSO Animal Control says it's important to keep your pets out of ANY swift water. Even the best four-legged swimmers can get easily swept away," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
However, if your dog does get swept away, do not enter the water. Instead, call 911 and try to follow them down the bank of the river.
